Flooding Evacuees Taking Shelter In Church East Of Downtown
Tulsans who had to evacuated their flooding homes are now taking shelter just east of downtown at Crosstown Church of Christ.
Right now there are about 40 people utilizing the shelter and the Red Cross says there is room for more if you’re in need.
The Red Cross is providing cots, three meals a day and the church has a place for people to shower.
Susan Robinson lives at the Sandy Park Apartments, right along the river near Sand Springs.... and says she was told she had to evacuate.
She’s been here at the shelter since Wednesday, and says she only grabbed her pets, her medicine and her ID.
“They told me they said we’ve only got five minutes for you to grab everything that you need. So I didn’t even get any clothes I got the clothes here from the church," said Robinson.
If you’d like to make a donation, call the church ahead of time to see what’s needed.