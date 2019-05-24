River Spirit Casino To Be Closed Until Further Notice Due To Flooding
Ahead of what should have been a very busy weekend, the River Spirit Casino will be closed at least one more week due to flooding.
Two concerts have already been canceled and a large event scheduled for Friday night have already been canceled.
The 483 room hotel now surrounded by water, sold out. Tonight through Monday, as many as 20,000 guests would have been on hand with many gathering around the pool.
But tonight, it's light out. Darkness has also taken over the casino floor.
The closing could be extended due to river conditions and cleanup.
City and state officials toured the property Friday afternoon.
No water has made it’s way into the buildings here. But on the outside, River Park Trail is under at least 4 feet of water.
As soon as the water recedes, cleanup will begin.
The casino says that all 1,800 employees will be paid during the closings.