Warm And Muggy Saturday, But Storm Chances Continue
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
More warm and humid weather is in the cards for Green Country to start the holiday weekend, but storm chances aren’t done for our very water-logged area.
Some drier conditions are expected for most of the daylight hours today, though a couple of very brief showers could pop-up during the day. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs well into the 80s, though it’ll be another muggy one with high humidity in place. Thankfully we’ll have a steady south breeze to cool things off a little bit.
Scattered severe storms will once again develop west of our area late in the day, starting across western Oklahoma and north-central Oklahoma. By this evening and particularly tonight, some of those storms will again likely surge back into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, which is the very last thing we need. Some storms late tonight may still have gusty winds, and of course, flash flooding will remain a major concern with locally heavy rains possible. Stay aware!
Storms should dwindle in coverage by early Sunday, with higher storm chances mainly confined to southeast Kansas. Much like today, most of the daylight hours Sunday look fairly dry as well with highs well back into the 80s. There will be another chance for scattered severe storms back into western Oklahoma and western Kansas by late Sunday, but this time around these storms appear to be less likely to make a run at our viewing area.
There is a bit of good news in the forecast: Right now our Memorial Day Monday looks dry across Green Country. It’ll be yet another warm and muggy one for the holiday though with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values pushing into the 90s.
Unfortunately, it’ll only be a brief reprieve from the rain because another round of storms is expected on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday as a front slowly pushes into eastern Oklahoma. Some severe weather is expected in this timeframe, and once again flooding will be a major concern with more heavy rains possible. We’ll keep you advised!
I hope you have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country! Please make sure you travel safely and check ahead on road closures due to flooding.