Muskogee Officials Warning Residents To Evacuate
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Muskogee authorities are still warning residents to evacuate and asking everyone to be aware out on the roads this memorial day weekend. Muskogee County public safety officials still say evacuations are being recommended for areas near the Arkansas River that are flood prone.
Road Closures:
- State highway 10 is closed about 3 miles south of Braggs And 2 miles east near Fort Gibson.
- US 62 is closed between State Highway 80 near Fort Gibson and State Highway 165 in Muskogee.
- State Highway 104 is closed at Coalcreek near Haskell.
High water still covers many county roads as well. If you're planning on heading out to boat docks or campgrounds this weekend it's important to keep an eye out. Shelters also remain open at this time at Bacone College and in Warner at Church On The Word.
"Heed the warning's pay attention to the signs. If you go around the signs it is a chargeable offense and you will catch a ticket if we catch you going around a sign," said Muskogee Director of Emergency Management Tyler Evans.
As always if you come up to a road that has barricades on it do not drive around them.