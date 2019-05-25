News
City Of Tulsa Handing Out Free Sandbags
The City of Tulsa is handing out free sandbags for those who need them this weekend.
Dozens of City workers are filling bags around the clock at Oral Roberts University's Mabee Center parking lot. They'll be filling bags as long as they're needed.
"It's first come first serve. We'll try to provide as many sandbags as we can so long as supplies hold out," said Tulsa Water and Sewer Director Clayton Edwards.
Bags and sand are provided, but you have to bring your own shovel to fill them.