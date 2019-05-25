Muskogee Water Treatment Plant Still Operational Despite Flooding
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - As people across Oklahoma watch the flood waters around their communities many are trying to figure out when the water will subside.
At the Water Treatment Plant in Muskogee, flooded roads now separate employees from dry land. Right now, the only way in and out is by boat. The Muskogee Fire Department and other officials are bringing food and water to workers.
"We are having to ferry these workers back and forth by boat. And use really large dump trucks to keep this plant operational," said Tyler Evans, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Muskogee.
Evans is trying to dispel rumors that the plant is shutting down, while employees work around the clock to keep it up and running.
"We absolutely do not plan to shut our water treatment facility plant down what’s so ever. If we can avoid it," said Evans.
Evans said the only way the plant would shut down is if water gets in and the plant loses power. In the meantime, he's asking people to stay away from the area.
And as crews continue work, people like Scott Williams are trying to document the historic flooding. On Saturday he took pictures from the ground with a camera and had a drone in the air.
"When you live here your whole life and you know people you see things we are compelled to catch it," said Williams.
He said he's never seen anything quite like this.
"It's much more broad and devastating than I even thought from seeing the TV its touching lives you know," said Williams.
He is also urging people to be aware of their surroundings, as emergency officials continue to monitor the situation.
"Please take our advice very seriously and what we are battling right now are rumors...please get the information from us we are the ones here full time working this," said Evans.
As always if you come to any barricades in the roads that are warning of high water turn around and do not drive past them.
"Heed the warnings pay attention to the signs if you go around the sign it is a chargeable offense and you will catch a ticket," said Evans.