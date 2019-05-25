News
City Of Nowata Forced To Shut Down Water Plant Due To Flooding
NOWATA, Oklahoma - The City of Nowata has shut down its water plant as a result of flooding.
Officials say the system is full of clean water at this time and there is no boil order. The City is asking that everyone conserve water since all they have is what is in the towers.
According to the Mayor, The electrical panel is currently submerged and that is why they had to shut down the water plant. There is no word on when the plant will be operational again.