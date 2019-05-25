National Guard Actively Monitoring Levee District 12 In Sand Springs
The National Guard is now stationed at Levee District 12 with 50 soldiers around the clock.
The soldiers are doing everything from walking the levees to filling sandbags, all in order to keep people safe in the event the levees were to fail.
The Corps of Engineers says its has to continue its large release of 250-thousand cubic feet of water per second through at least Wednesday.
County leaders say the levee system has never experienced that’s amount of pressure for such an extended period of time in its nearly 80 year existence.
Leaders say the system is working like it’s supposed to, but with the age of the levee and force of the water, they want people who live behind the levee to find somewhere else to stay until the water goes down.
They say if the levees were to fail, people would have very little time to leave, affecting areas from River City Park to New Block Park as well as from the Arkansas River to Highway 412.
Leaders are encouraging people to pack a bag with all of your essentials and important documents.