A tornado moved through the Tulsa metro area late Saturday night, cutting a path through Sapulpa and southern parts of the city.
There has been damage, but nothing specific has been confirmed. No injuries have been reported or confirmed yet either.
Areas around and in Sapulpa have been damaged.
Sapulpa police say the have had no reports of fatalities at this point.
Sapulpa Police are asking people to stay off the streets and report that there are downed power lines and trees throughout town.
The baseball fields at the Broken Arrow High School also have some damage.
Trees are reported to be down across the Tulsa area.
Areas with reported damage:
Sapulpa
Some areas in Broken Arrow
Tulsa along Riverside Drive near 71st and 81st
Some areas in Jenks
Tulsa at Chimney Hills near 86th between Sheridan and Memorial
Kellyville areas
The North Bristow area
This is a developing story. We have crews out reporting on the damage.