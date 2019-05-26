THE MORNING AFTER: Storm Damage Reported Across Creek And Tulsa County
A tornado moved through the Tulsa metro area late Saturday night, cutting a path through Sapulpa and southern parts of the city.
Sapulpa Police are asking people to stay off the streets and report that there are downed power lines and trees throughout town. SPD says they have had no reports of injuries or fatalities at this point. News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone visited Sapulpa Sunday morning and says while the damage was sporadic it was nothing to be taken lightly.
The storm tore a path through other parts of Jenks as well. Sawyer Buccy spoke with one man who endured the storms.
Areas of Tulsa were also affected by the high winds. Tulsa along Riverside Drive near 71st and 81st has reported of multiple trees down and damage to some vehicles. News on 6's Brian Dorman is live in South Tulsa Sunday Morning.
Some areas in Broken Arrow had some storm damage but thankfully no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. We have crews out reporting on the damage.