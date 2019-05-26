News
WATCH LIVE: News On 6's Severe Weather Coverage
Sunday, May 26th 2019, 1:07 AM CDT
Updated:
WATCH TRAVIS MEYER LIVE HERE: https://www.newson6.com/videolivestream#feedUrl=https://kotv-lh.akamaihd.net/i/KOTV_1013@97915/master.m3u8
A tornado moved through the Tulsa metro area late Saturday night, cutting a path through Sapulpa and southern parts of the city.
There has been damage, but nothing specific has been confirmed. No injuries have been reported or confirmed yet either.
This is a developing story.