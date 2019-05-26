Incredible Storm Damage Reported In Jenks And Sapulpa
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Saturday night’s storm tore a path through Sapulpa and Jenks leaving behind some incredible damage.
It was a long night for residents in Jenks with some saying they were up at 1 am putting tarps on their roofs. One man even had to pull a trampoline from his roof Sunday morning.
Buddy Burt says he has damage to his roof and his fence is all over his yard right now. He has been through six tornadoes and says there is damage all over the neighborhood.
We hit the closet. Got up, got the granddaughter up and hit the closet," said Burt. "Shingles blowing off, chairs blowing over. It was loud."
People in the Jenks area are still out of power, but no injuries reported at this time.
Not too far away in Sapulpa, the strength of the storm overturned some RVs and rattled several others.