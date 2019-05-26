State Reaches Settlement Agreement With Teva; Opioid Trial To Continue Against Johnson & Johnson
The state of Oklahoma has reached a settlement with Teva ahead of the opioid trial scheduled for Tuesday.
The $85 million settlement will go to the state after the agreement has been finalized, the state attorney general said in a news release Sunday.
The funds will be used to combat the opioid crisis, Attorney General Mike Hunter said. The specific terms will announced at a later date.
This is the second defendant to settle with the state. The first was Purdue Pharma in March.
The trial is still on against Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday in Cleveland County.
“Today’s announcement is a testament to the state’s legal team’s countless hours and resources preparing for this trial and their dedication and resolve to hold the defendants in this case accountable for the ongoing opioid overdose and addiction epidemic that continues to claim thousands of lives each year,” Hunter said. “Nearly all Oklahomans have been negatively impacted by this deadly crisis and we look forward to Tuesday, where we will prove our case against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries.”