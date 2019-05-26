News
Creek Turnpike Shutdown Due To Downed Power Lines
Sunday, May 26th 2019, 10:16 AM CDT
JENKS, Oklahoma - Creek Turnpike is closed from US75 to the Jenks Toll Plaza in Tulsa County after storms knocked down several powerlines that went across the roadway.
OHP Troopers and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Maintenance remain at the scene diverting eastbound traffic onto US75. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Peoria/Elm exit at Jenks.
PSO does not have an estimate for removing the lines from the road at this time.