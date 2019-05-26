

After that chance for some early morning showers, the rest of Memorial Day does look primarily dry across eastern Oklahoma, which is very welcome news. Once again it’ll be very warm and humid on Memorial Day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Unfortunately, storms are not done with Green Country. Another shot at severe storms arrives late Tuesday into Tuesday night as another strong upper-level storm system takes shape. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will all be possible along with the continued threat of flash flooding. Storms remain likely into Wednesday particularly across southeast Oklahoma as a cold front slowly moves across the state.