Calmer Sunday Weather After A Wild Night Of Storms
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
A calmer Sunday is in the cards for Green Country after yet another night of tornadoes and severe weather.
Scattered storms will continue to linger through the morning well north of Tulsa, mainly near and north of the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. We’ll see more sunshine break out in the afternoon with more familiar warmth and humidity as highs return to the 80s. An additional isolated shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon either.
Once again, scattered severe storms will develop west of our area late in the day, this time much further west into the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Those will move east and should weaken later tonight before reaching eastern Oklahoma. But, we could still see at least the remnants of those storms move into parts of northeastern Oklahoma by early Monday morning.
After that chance for some early morning showers, the rest of Memorial Day does look primarily dry across eastern Oklahoma, which is very welcome news. Once again it’ll be very warm and humid on Memorial Day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Unfortunately, storms are not done with Green Country. Another shot at severe storms arrives late Tuesday into Tuesday night as another strong upper-level storm system takes shape. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will all be possible along with the continued threat of flash flooding. Storms remain likely into Wednesday particularly across southeast Oklahoma as a cold front slowly moves across the state.
Thankfully, as that cold front clears our area by early Thursday, we should get another break in the rain for a few days to wrap up the week.
I hope you have a calmer and pleasant Sunday, Green Country! Please make sure you travel safely and check ahead on road closures due to flooding.