Residents Picking Up The Pieces After Storm Rips Through Sapulpa
People in Sapulpa are picking up the pieces after a storm ripped through the area leaving severe damage behind.
"It felt like the roof was ripping and stuff was snapping around us," said Samantha Ward, a Sapulpa resident.
Matthew Gist said, "I ain’t never been through nothing like it in my life. I thought it was my time to go I know that."
This is how people in Sapulpa are reacting to a storm that whipped through the area in just minutes.
Samantha Ward says she was throwing a birthday party for a friend when the storms hit.
The storm damaged her apartment, where she works and her car.
"My car got completely hit from the roof across the street hit it and slid it into the food truck at Senor Pablo’s so my car is smashed over there now," said Ward.
All through Sapulpa and the surrounding areas, trees are down, power lines are down, and roofs torn off.
Some power poles are snapped and hanging over roads.
Some residents said their power has been out since last night and don't know when it'll come back on.
Despite the destruction, the chainsaws are out and there are a lot of thankful people.