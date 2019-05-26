The City of Tulsa has already been planning for flooding levels that Tulsa experienced in 1986, when Keystone Dam release levels reached over 300,000 cubic feet per second.

Due to the additional release at Keystone Dam, flood water is expected to rise and residents and businesses along the Arkansas River must remain vigilant and take precautions based on the new data available. Sand Springs and the western part of Tulsa County are expected to see the first impact in approximately two hours and central Tulsa approximately four to six hours and south Tulsa County in approximately eight to 10 hours.

Currently, the levees are working as they should and there have been no levee breaches at this time. With the additional volume of water being discharged through the levee system, officials will continue to monitor this situation. First responders are working around the clock to monitor each levee in the field.

Evacuation and contingency plans should already be in place for residents that live near Levee A, south of the Keystone Expressway/Hwy412, east of River City Park Rd. and west of 65th W. Ave. For residents that live near Levee B, between 65th W. Ave. to Newblock Park and south of Keystone Expressway/Hwy412.

Residents should begin to prepare for a possible voluntary evacuation and remain vigilant to this evolving situation. If a breach occurs, a message will be broadcast over the emergency alert system. It is highly recommended that all residents who live near Levees A and B pay attention to local officials and news coverage, listen to weather radios, be observant of local weather apps, and seek higher ground if necessary as a levee comprise would inundate the areas quickly.

Levee maps can be found at: www.cityoftulsa.org/rivermaps

Residents are advised to stay away from floodwater and standing waters as they can be dangerous. Tulsa Police and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are patrolling neighborhoods that have already been evacuated to thwart looters and keep homes secure and will do the same with any future evacuations.

A public sand bag location is available at Oral Roberts University Mabee Center parking lot, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., open 24/7. Jenks has 200 sand bags available for residents tonight at 1701 N. Birch in Jenks.

Shelters and Donations

There are two evacuation shelters in place - Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place, Faith Church, 1901 West 171st St. in Glenpool. There is also a reserve shelter, if needed at Chandler Park. ADA service animals can be taken to the shelter locations. All other pets can go to the temporary shelter at Tulsa Expo Square Fairground Pavilion (south entrance) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The temporary pet shelter at the Fairground is accepting pet food, blankets and towels. For large animal shelter requests, please contact 211.

Citizens interested in self-evacuation can go to one of two locations for transportation assistance to the shelters for safety. The self-evacuation locations are 104 N. Gilcrease Museum Rd. in front of the Veterinary Clinic and Cameron St. & 41st W. Ave. at Wilson Academy. Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA) will be the official transportation to the shelters.

Residents in Tulsa County with questions or concerns related to this flooding event or evacuations can call 211, 211 is also equipped to take damage assessments and answer questions about donations to those affected by the floods.

With the tornado that moved through the Tulsa metro last night, there are downed trees and power lines in the Tulsa area. Assume that any downed utility line is energized with deadly electric current. Stay away from the line and do not touch it with anything. Report downed wires to PSO at 1-888-218-3919.