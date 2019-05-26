News
Governor Stitt Visits Muskogee County To Observe Flood Damages
Muskogee County is one of the areas hardest hit by the severe flooding, and the governor was in town Sunday to get a second look there.
Crews had been working the past couple days to restore power to the town of Braggs. Electricity is back on in the area, and county leaders say that'll put Braggs back on the right path.
"We're on the brink in Braggs of not having any water, sewer, or electricity," Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said.
Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke says the town of Braggs has been cut-off by water in roads leading to town, and now residents are running low on supplies.
Saturday, they offered air evacuations by black hawk helicopters at Camp Gruber for those needing medical attention.
Now - several agencies are building a new makeshift road across the military base, into town so the government can haul in supplies.
"That's been a challenging thing to say the least. That road is, we have a couple of miles of good road that Camp Gruber maintained on top, but for the rest of that seven mile stretch it was pretty much a pig trail," Doke said.
It's an addition Doke says could tip the scales in their favor.
"They can go back to normal, they'll have electric power, water, sewer, and then after that the only concern becomes supplies," Doke said.
But that's just one of many obstacles the county, and state is facing. We spoke with Governor Stitt before he started touring the flooding in Muskogee County with first responders.
"I just couldn't believe when I flew over how wide the river had gotten, and how much devastation," Governor Kevin Stitt said.
Stitt says he's been in contact with FEMA, the Secretary of the Army and other federal agencies. For now - they're just hoping to catch a break.
"We keep thinking the rain is going to stop and the inflows at Keystone are going to lowered, and we just keep getting and more rain, we're just hoping and praying we're going to get a let up of some of the severe weather," Stitt said.