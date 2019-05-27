Sapulpa Residents Start Clean-up After Tornado
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - People living in and around Tulsa are left cleaning up a mess after two tornadoes ripped through the area.
The National weather service has officially confirmed there were two EF-1 tornadoes here in Sapulpa and south Tulsa.
The first one started in Sapulpa and crossed through Jenks.
The other moved on the north side of town near the Riverside airport.
All through Sapulpa and the surrounding areas, trees are down, power lines are down, and roofs torn off.
Some signs are completely knocked over at their base.
Hundreds of residents have lost their power and don't know when it will come back on, and several people say they are just shocked how fast these storms went through.
Samantha Ward says "All of a sudden there was a flash of lightening and we saw the clouds coming down into a funnel, and we are like okay we need to get in and then, in a split second later, we saw one of the little trees bend completely over."
Right now, we haven't heard of any injuries caused by the storm but there is still a lot of damage and debris in the area.