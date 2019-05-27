News
Army Corps Of Engineers Increasing Release Rate At Keystone Dam
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Army Corps of Engineers IS increasing the release rate from Keystone Dam Monday morning.
At this point, the Corps of Engineers is releasing 266,000 CFS of water every second from the Keystone Dam; That is nearly 2 million gallons every second.
Right now, the increased release is beginning, and the corps is set to start releasing 275,000 CFS today.
This will put even more pressure on the levees down stream.
The Corps says the current plan is to say at the increased rate through at least Thursday, but more rain could quickly change things.
The most water ever released at the Keystone Dame was more than 300,000 CFS in 1986.