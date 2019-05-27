OHP Gives Warning For Memorial Day Lake-Goers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have a warning for lake-goers this Memorial Day.
They say the shorelines are much different because of the high water levels. They also say there will be a lot of debris in the water and things just below the surface, like picnic tables, can also be a danger.
"As you pass by these people's property's and you are leaving a wake behind your boat you are causing damage and destruction to other people's property so please keep that in mind," said Ed Ferguson with the Grand River Dam Authority.
You're also urged to wear life jackets, especially with the high water. 80 percent of drowning victims weren't wearing life jackets.