River Parks Closed Due To High River Levels
TULSA, Oklahoma - River Parks, in support of Emergency Operating Command (EOC) and Tulsa Police, have decided to close River Parks.
They say this is due to tornado damage, the threat of swift water, sinkholes, and continued flooding. However, they say this excludes Turkey Mountain, Gathering Place, and Blue Rose Cafe.
River Parks says private and public partnership along with the community's support will help with flood damage recovery efforts. Donations can be made to the River Parks Foundation here.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said on Twitter that the River Parks system has transitioned from a recreational area into a buffer between people and the river.