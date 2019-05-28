Keystone Lake Reaches Record High Level
TULSA, Oklahoma - Keystone Lake has now officially reached a record high level.
Tuesday morning, Keystone Lake is 34 feet above normal. The Corps of Engineers says that's the highest level ever recorded on the lake.
Mannford's mayor says if the lake rises two more feet it will go over Basin Road.
That's an issue because it's a road with only one way in and one way out; the mayor says about 6,000 people, who live off Basin Road, would be asked to evacuate.
Again, that's if the lake comes up two more feet.
The mayor says they're keeping a close eye on things, and will send out notifications if lake is expected to rise more.
Right now, 2.1 million gallons of water are surging into Keystone lake every second, while 2 million gallons are being released at the dam.
There's no word on if Corps will increase the release again, as of Tuesday morning.