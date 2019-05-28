Tulsa Officials To Issue Flood Update Tuesday Afternoon
Tulsa County and city officials will hold a briefing to update the public about the flooding situation and response at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. News On 6 plans to live stream the news conference on all our platforms.
The Tulsa Area Management Agency said they also discuss potential severe weather expected Tuesday evening.
Construction crews and the National Guard are working to sandbag the walls on the concrete levee off Charles Page Blvd. just west of 65th W. Ave. Charles Page is shut down as construction crews reinforce the levee.
Related Story: Severe & Flooding Threats Not Over Yet For Eastern Oklahoma
The Keystone Dam water levels are holding steady at this time, and the levees are holding. The outflow from the dam is currently at 275,000 cfs.
Emory Bryan was at pump station number 1 in Sand Springs on the levee. A sinkhole was discovered by the pump station, but it has been filled.
Related Story: Monitoring Continues As Levee Concerns Grow In Tulsa County
About 100 National Guard soldiers are patrolling the levees. They are spotting problems very quickly and marshaling their resource to solve them.
Mayor G.T. Bynum posted the following message:
The levee system is continuing to operate effectively. This morning, a sinkhole was identified near Pump Station #1 in Sand Springs around Main Street. Engineers believe this is related to a capped storm water line under the levee, and they have assured me it is not a threat to the stability of the levee.
That said, I continue to encourage people who live behind the levees to proactively relocate. The levees have never been tested like this, and if anything were to go wrong the amount of time to evacuate could be minutes rather than hours. Staying there is an unnecessary risk that you don’t have to take. We have shelters, buses to transport you, and an emergency animal shelter for your pets. These options are all there for you to use, so please take advantage of them.