Tulsa Police: Man Dead From Gunshot Wound
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Tuesday morning, May 28.
Officers said they were called to the 3200 block of South Hudson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. to investigate a death. They found a 31-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the torso, a news release states.
Police say they know who the victim is and are trying to contact family members. They will release additional information as the investigation proceeds, TPD stated.