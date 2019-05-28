News
Several Looters Removed From Evacuated Areas By Tulsa Police
TULSA, Oklahoma - With such widespread flooding, many homeowners who have evacuated are worried about looting.
Tulsa Police say several trespassers have been removed from evacuated locations and officers will continue to closely monitor the areas.
"When we come and tell you ‘you’ need to evacuate your home, we will keep an eye on that neighborhood to ward off any looting and be mindful that we may not be able to return for our safety to rescue you. That's not to say we won't try,” said TPD Sgt. Shane Tuell.
TPD is also reminding drivers that although some roads may look drivable, sinkholes and other hidden dangers could be lying beneath the water.