Round Of Severe Weather Headed For Northeast Oklahoma
A round of severe weather is imminent for part of Northeast Oklahoma Tuesday evening. Several supercell thunderstorms have formed and are moving east into the area. These have the potential to produce large hail, locally damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The threat will lessen with eastward extent as a CAP (warmer air aloft) may suppress further storm intensification.
The main window for potential severe weather is 8 pm to midnight. The thunderstorms will be isolated to widely scattered so only several swaths of the area are likely to be affected. A Tornado Watch is in effect for places west of Tulsa until 10 pm.
Another threat of severe weather is on tap for at least the southern 2/3s of Green Country Wednesday starting midday, lasting through the afternoon. Hail, high winds and a tornado or two are also possible. The rain and storms will be more widespread of an incoming cold front during the day. This will be Tulsa's best chance of rain and storm activity. All of these storms will clear the area from west to east by late Wednesday afternoon through the evening.