Rogers County Rescue Team Prepared For More Flooding
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - As we see Oklahomans coming together to help one another we are also seeing help from out of state.
Two different water rescue teams from Texas are now stationed in Rogers County for the next few days. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said this is all about being proactive.
The volunteer water rescue teams arrived in Green Country Tuesday and are ready to go at the first sign of trouble. Earlier Tuesday Sheriff Scott Walton toured Rogers County in a helicopter, looking at flooded out roads and highways.
On the ground, now stationed at the Rogers County Courthouse are the rescue teams.
"We need to be prepared as much as we can, you know we hope its all for not but the community has reached out so much to these guys," said Sheriff Scott Walton.
The teams are from two different organizations but have the same mission, ready to respond 24 hours a day to any water rescue.
"In a moments notice a person can become stranded maybe they are still in their home thinking that they will be able to ride out the flood and then they realize that they can't," said Matt Payne the Executive Director of Minuteman Disaster Response.
The teams, Minuteman Disaster Response and Rescue Lifeline Association each have their own boat and rescue equipment. Station Chief John Legg told News On 6, they treat everyone they help like family.
"We kind of view everybody as being brothers and sisters in this world we all have to take care of each other," said John Legg, Station Chief for Station 1-1 Rescue Lifeline Association.
The Sheriff's Office and both water rescue teams say they are ready to respond but it's very important to listen to first responders and pay close attention to barricades.
"You could be driving through and hit a very very deep place and in bed your vehicle it's extremely dangerous please don't do that," said Major Coy Jenkins with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
The teams will be here for the next several days. If you need help call 911.