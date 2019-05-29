Pence noted that as the former governor of Indiana, he was "proud" to sign the fetal remains law into effect. He hailed Tuesday's decision in the Court a "victory for life."

CATO Institute Director Ilya Shapiro told CBSN, however, that after Tuesday's ruling, there's "no indication or guarantee there's an appetite for this court, however conservative someone might think it is, to take up the abortion issue let alone overturn Roe v. Wade."