The albino giant panda filmed at the Wolong National Nature Reserve is the first of its kind to be recorded in the wild. This discovery indicates there is "whitening" mutant gene in the giant panda population in Wolong. This particular panda appears strong, so the whitening likely doesn't affect its way of life.

The mutation is a recessive gene that could be inherited. It is impossible to tell the gender of this panda, but if it successfully breeds offspring with a normal black-and-white panda, their babies will look normal, but will carry the gene.

The camera that captured the first-of-its-kind image was installed in December, after Wolong National Nature Reserve decided to set up various infrared cameras to monitor the wildlife in the region.

The nature reserve will now install even more cameras to continue to monitor the albino panda and track its growth, development, activity, and community relationship, Duan Zhaogang, secretary of the Wolong National Nature Reserve Administration of Sichuan Province and secretary of the Wolong District Party Committee, said in the statement.