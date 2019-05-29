News
1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning at the Sierra Pointe Apartments near I-44 and Highway 169.
Tulsa police found one man dead just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police haven't identified him, and they are working to figure out who shot the victim.
Police found that 42-year old man dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment unit at Sierra Pointe.
They say several shots were fired, and when they arrived the man was already dead.
Police say they're processing evidence inside--and outside--the apartment unit.
Police say there were several witnesses near the scene, although no suspects have been named at this time.