Monitoring Continues; Officials Ask People To Stay Away From Levees
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - County leaders are asking people to leave parts of west Tulsa and Sand Springs, as first responders and National Guard soldiers monitor levees that are holding a lot of water.
First responders say they're not only asking people to evacuate these areas, but to stay away from them if at all possible.
Police had to hold back several drivers and pedestrians who wanted to drive by and see what was going on.
We watched yesterday as national guardsmen and first responders urgently added more sandbags at the levee near 65th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.
City leaders say the levee is holding up, but it's being pushed like never before and residents should prepare for the worst.
Officers say they haven't had any reports of looting so far, but they've stopped several people who did not belong in those neighborhoods; so, they want residents to know they'll be watching if they decide to leave their homes.
Senator Jim Inhofe will be touring flooded areas Wednesday morning, and he plans to speak at a news conference later Wednesday morning.