Braggs Residents Get Chance to Leave Town
BRAGGS, Oklahoma - People living in Braggs down in Muskogee County will have a chance to get out of town.
The town of Braggs is cut off right now due to flooded roads.
Officials will escort people in Braggs across the military base at Camp Gruber at 6:00 a.m. and again at 8:00 a.m. so they can get to places like work and the grocery store.
They'll then be escorted back in at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
The road used will begin at Gate 12 on Highway 10 in Muskogee County and end at the Zeb Entrance in Cherokee County.
Right now, they're only allowing 4-wheel drive vehicles to take that road for safety reasons.