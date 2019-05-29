News
'Live From Cain's' Debuts Wednesday Night
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new public radio show will tape at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom.
The show is called "Live from Cain's," and the hope is they will becoming a nationally distributed, weekly live broadcast.
Wednesday night they will record the pilot show.
The headliner for tonight's show is singer Bonnie Bishop.
The public is invited to attend, but you do need a ticket.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30.
Tickets cost between $25 and $40.
For more information on the show and tickets, click here.