Senator Inhofe To Share Disaster Resources Open To Oklahomans
The Tulsa Area Management Agency (TAEMA), Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe and city and county officials will host a news conference at 11 a.m. for an update on flooding in the Tulsa area.
Inhofe has been touring flooded areas around Tulsa and Sand Springs. His office said he plans to share federal disaster resources available to Oklahomans.
On Tuesday, Mayor G.T. Bynum urged residents who live in the areas that would be affected by levees failing to evacuate. He said while it is not an emergency situation at this time because the levees are holding - it is safer for people to evacuate voluntarily.
Bynum also said that although they have been patient with people trying to see the historic flooding, citizens need to stay away from the levee areas and River Parks. Tulsa Police will begin to cite people who are not going beyond barriers and safety tape at the park.
Related Story: Tulsa Officials Urge Citizens To Stay Away From River Parks, Levee Areas
Erosion is making the River Parks area extremely dangerous, Sgt. Shane Tuell said. He said people are ignoring the barriers and getting into the water where there are snakes and sewage.
Tuell also said they are patrolling the homes of people who have done the right thing and have evacuated their homes voluntarily. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is also patrolling the areas to watch for looters, Commissioner Karen Keith said.