TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - More rain and thunderstorms, some of them severe, are moving through eastern Oklahoma Wednesday, exacerbating flooding problems.

While the tornado risk is low, there is a risk. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McCurtain, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties until 8 p.m.

As of 12:42 p.m., here's the latest on highway closures across the Tulsa metro area:

Tulsa County:
SH51 from 145th W Ave to Avery Dr.

Rogers County:
US169 approximately two miles north of Talala.
SH88 approximately five miles north of Claremore

Related Story: 

Creek County:
None

Okmulgee County:
None

Creek Turnpike:
None

***

City of Tulsa officials say the Evacuation Shelter at Crosstown is at capacity.

The shelter at Faith Church at 1901 W 171st Street is still open. 

Officials ask if you need shelter from flooding, go to Faith Church at 1901 W 171st Street. 

 
User: City of Tulsa Gov To: link

 

The Department Of Public Safety says 911 dispatchers and The Oklahoma Highway Patrol are being overwhelmed with questions regarding road closures.

 

DPS wants to remind everyone they have a great way to find all closure information at OKRoads.org. The site is maintained by DPS and updated regularly.