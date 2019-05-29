Weather, Flooding Updates: Crosstown Evacuation Center At Capacity
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - More rain and thunderstorms, some of them severe, are moving through eastern Oklahoma Wednesday, exacerbating flooding problems.
While the tornado risk is low, there is a risk. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McCurtain, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties until 8 p.m.
As of 12:42 p.m., here's the latest on highway closures across the Tulsa metro area:
Tulsa County:
SH51 from 145th W Ave to Avery Dr.
Rogers County:
US169 approximately two miles north of Talala.
SH88 approximately five miles north of Claremore
Creek County:
None
Okmulgee County:
None
Creek Turnpike:
None
***
City of Tulsa officials say the Evacuation Shelter at Crosstown is at capacity.
The shelter at Faith Church at 1901 W 171st Street is still open.
Officials ask if you need shelter from flooding, go to Faith Church at 1901 W 171st Street.
The Department Of Public Safety says 911 dispatchers and The Oklahoma Highway Patrol are being overwhelmed with questions regarding road closures.
DPS wants to remind everyone they have a great way to find all closure information at OKRoads.org. The site is maintained by DPS and updated regularly.