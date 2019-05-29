News
Some Sapulpa, Kellyville Residents Still Without Power
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - OG&E says over 1,300 customers are without power in the Sapulpa Kellyville area. Officials say this includes 930 customers from Tuesday night's storms.
OG&E says crews working restoration found even more damage from the Saturday night tornadoes than they originally assessed.
They say they believe the majority of customers should be restored by tonight, but they are unable to give estimates for specific addresses right now.