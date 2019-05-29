News
Flash Flood Emergency In Effect For Parts Of Northeastern Oklahoma
Wednesday, May 29th 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are likely through the day along and south of Interstate 44. The storms prompted a flash flood emergency that is now in effect for Okmulgee, Okfuskee and northern Muskogee counties.
Travel is not recommended in these areas.
Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado risk accompany the strongest cells. In addition to the severe weather, flash flooding may be rampant with repeated periods of heavy rain.
The higher threat of this will be along and south of I-40 although road flooding could occur anywhere a heavy downpour occurs today.
This could also act to worsen the river and stream levels in some locations.
We've had heavy downpours in the Okmulgee area, Tulsa County and Creek County.