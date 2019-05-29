News
Man Wanted In Connection To Recent Homicides, Tulsa Police Say
Wednesday, May 29th 2019, 2:47 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man in connection to two recent homicides.
Police say Justin Harjo, 23, is wanted in connection to the deaths of Dion Carr and Chauncey Thomas. Officers say Carr was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery last Wednesday near MLK Jr. Blvd. and East 46th St. North.
They say about 20 minutes later, Thomas was dumped in the front entrance of Hillcrest Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say he died 4 days later from his wound.
Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers.