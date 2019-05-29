News
Tulsa Emergency Shelter For Flood Evacuee Animals Needs Supplies
TULSA, Oklahoma - The emergency shelter for pets of flood evacuees could use some extra supplies at Tulsa County Fairgrounds Pavilion. City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Manager Jean Letcher tells News On 6 they need dog and cat food, blankets and towels, paper towels and dishes for food and water.
They can’t use ”civilian” volunteers at this location because the animals are privately owned, but you can drop supplies off at the Fairgrounds Pavilion. You can drop supplies off at the south entrance.
The Tulsa SPCA said they have an urgent need for plastic transport crates as they take some of their animals to Illinois to make room for the flood evacuee pets.