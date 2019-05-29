News
Water Now Seeping Into Lower Levels Of River Spirit Casino
The Muscogee Creek Nation says water is seeping into the lower level of the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Flooding from the Arkansas River is also covering the outside swimming pool and several parking lots. The water has made it inside the lowest level, where the entry to the outdoor pool is located.
The casino says the tower was designed to withstand a major severe weather event, and they have engineers on site evaluating the other buildings.
The resort was evacuated a week ago.