News
Sand Springs Non-Profit BMX Course Under Water
Wednesday, May 29th 2019, 4:50 PM CDT
Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs BMX is covered in water. The track operator says the floodwater seems to be rising
every day, and they won't know what repairs are needed until the water recedes.
And it could be several days - if not weeks - before the water in the Arkansas River drops.
The non-profit group will be on 6 in the Morning Thursday to discuss how they plan to bounce back - and how you can help.