SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs BMX is covered in water. The track operator says the floodwater seems to be rising

every day, and they won't know what repairs are needed until the water recedes.

And it could be several days - if not weeks - before the water in the Arkansas River drops.

The non-profit group will be on 6 in the Morning Thursday to discuss how they plan to bounce back - and how you can help.

 

 