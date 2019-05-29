News
City Of Bixby Asking Residents To Evacuate Before Roads Close
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The City of Bixby announced that 191st street at Mingo is currently closed and that water levels on 191st at Garnett and on 129th at HWY 64 are rising.
Residents impacted by these roadways will have two hours to evacuate or shelter-in-place before they are closed. Bixby Police and Fire will be visiting the Deer Run and Bixby Ranch Estates to notify residents in the area.
They say for residents who do not evacuate, sheltering-in-place will be required until waters recede. Emergency services, including medical services, could become impossible to access until the flooding subsides.
Faith Church located at 1901 West 171st St. in Glenpool is serving as a shelter.