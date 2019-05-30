News
Fundraiser Started To Help Restore USS Batfish After Flooding
Thursday, May 30th 2019, 3:27 AM CDT
Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Muskogee War Memorial Park is now holding a fundraiser to restore the USS Batfish.
Museum staff were able to secure the World War II submarine and prevent it from floating down the Arkansas River, but they say the Batfish could have water damage.
They also say they'll have a limited amount of time to reposition the boat back into its usual location when the water starts to recede.
The museum says it'll need at least $150,000 for the work.
The museum has started a Go Fund Me page to help the USS Batfish.