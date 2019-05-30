Flooding Impacts Sand Springs BMX, Causes Damage
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - As water levels start to go down, neighbors and business owners are hoping the levees can stay strong and keep high waters from spreading into west Tulsa and Sand Springs neighborhoods.
The water is still insanely high along the Arkansas River, and Sand Springs BMX is almost completely underwater.
At this point, you can only see part of the stands and gate to the park.
Track operator Fred Nelson says the city gave them a two-hour heads-up to move their equipment before the water set in.
Floodwaters soon took over the park and has been rising ever since.
Nelson says a lot of people have been offering their help to get the track back to normal but, now, they're just waiting on the water to drop so they can start making repairs.
"If the levees can hold up, and this rain can give us a break, and maybe this water can start to go down, we can actually see what we have to deal with, see what's left of the track and how much we'll have to replace," said Nelson.
Sand Springs BMX is a non-profit, so they are in need of as much help as they can get.
They have posted how to donate on their Facebook page and in the post below.