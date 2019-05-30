Ponca City Under Extreme Flood Warning
Ponca City, Oklahoma - An extreme flood warning remains in effect until further notice for Ponca City.
The National Weather Service is calling the flooding in Ponca City a dangerous and life-threatening situation.
Entire roads on the southeast side of the city are under feet of water.
Many businesses are flooded and some residents can only get to their homes by boat.
Chad Cunningham has been watching the river rise and slowly inch closer to his home.
"You know I could cliché it and say, you know, it'll never happen to me and all that stuff, but it's different when it is happening to you and your property. It's going to affect your family personally," said Cunningham.
The city says it's a waiting game.
Five of the city's water wells have flooded, and there's no telling how bad the roads will be when the water finally recedes.
Officials with the weather service say the Arkansas River near Ponca City has risen nearly 22 feet.
They say the river could stay that high until Sunday, putting even more homes and businesses at risk.