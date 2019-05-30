Inspection Of Levees Continue, Water Begins Receding Slowly
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - As water levels start to go down neighbors are hoping the levees can stay strong and keep high waters from spreading into West Tulsa and Sand Springs neighborhoods.
The good news is the water is finally starting to recede.
The water is still high at 65th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard, but it's lower than it was a few days ago.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says that does not mean city and county leaders and emergency response teams will let up.
National Guard soldiers are keeping watch day and night, and they've been doing so for several days.
A team from the Tulsa County sheriffs office drove around yesterday asking people to leave their homes.
County leaders say the levees still have a lot of pressure on them, and it will take a while for the water to calm down; so, it's a good idea to leave just in case.
Residents are still able to stay in temporary shelters.