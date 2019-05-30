Kickoff Times Announced for Three OU Football Games
Start times and TV information for Oklahoma's 2019 football games against UCLA and Texas were announced Thursday.
OU's Sept. 14 road contest against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium will start at 7 p.m. CT, while the Oct. 12 Red River Showdown between the Sooners and Texas will begin at 11 a.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Both the UCLA and Texas games will be televised by FOX.
Kickoff for the Sooners' Sept. 7 home game against South Dakota was also announced. The game, which will mark the first meeting between OU and the Coyotes, will start at 6 p.m. CT. Television information for the contest will be finalized this summer. A member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, South Dakota went 4-7 in 2018, its third season under Bob Nielson, who was won more than 200 games in 26 years as a head coach.
OU leads the all-time series against UCLA 4-1 and posted a 49-21 win in Norman last season. The Sooners are 1-1 against the Bruins in Pasadena. OU won 34-14 in 1990 in the schools' second-ever meeting, and the Bruins won 41-24 in 2005.
The last time Oklahoma and Texas met on the football field was the 2018 Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, which the Sooners won 39-27. The Longhorns claimed a 48-45 victory in last year's regular season meeting. OU has won seven of the last 10 meetings against UT.
The Sooners will host their season opener against Houston on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ABC.