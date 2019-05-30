News
Sapulpa City Officials Declare State Of Emergency
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Public Schools says city officials have declared a State of Emergency for the town.
They're asking residents and business owners to fill out a short form about storm damage to their property.
Related Story: Sapulpa Residents Start Clean-up After Tornado
They say they'll use the data from the forms to request assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and/or FEMA. You can fill out the form here.