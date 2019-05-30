News
Officials Investigate Body Found In Flood Waters Near Mannford
Thursday, May 30th 2019, 5:01 PM CDT
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Officials say a man's body has been found near Mannford off old Highway 51 and Basin Road. Law enforcement and the medical examiner are on scene.
The body was found Thursday afternoon just outside the city limits to the north.
Tess Maune said the body was found near an area where there are a couple of flooded homes. A resident was driving home and spotted the man's body in the flood waters covering Highway 51.
Authorities will work to find out how long the body's been there, if it is a flooding-related death and the identification of the deceased. The road has been flooded for several days.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Creek County Sheriff's Office and Mannford Police secured the scene.